Browns Sign Five Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns signed five draft picks to rookie contracts including DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Cam Mitchell and C Luke Wypler, per Mary Kay Cabot.
This leaves two unsigned draft picks from the Browns 2024 class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|74
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|3
|98
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Signed
|4
|111
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|4
|126
|Isaiah McGuire
|DE
|Signed
|5
|140
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Signed
|5
|142
|Cam Mitchell
|CB
|Signed
|6
|190
|Luke Wypler
|C
|Signed
Ika, 22, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran DT Danny Shelton.
He’s signing a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,512 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.
During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!