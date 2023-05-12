Browns Sign Five Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns signed five draft picks to rookie contracts including DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Cam Mitchell and C Luke Wypler, per Mary Kay Cabot.

This leaves two unsigned draft picks from the Browns 2024 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 74 Cedric Tillman WR 3 98 Siaki Ika DT Signed 4 111 Dawand Jones OT 4 126 Isaiah McGuire DE Signed 5 140 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Signed 5 142 Cam Mitchell CB Signed 6 190 Luke Wypler C Signed

Ika, 22, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran DT Danny Shelton.

He’s signing a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,512 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.