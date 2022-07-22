Browns Sign Fourth-Round DT Perrion Winfrey, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve officially signed fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey to a rookie contract.

The Browns have now officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Martin Emerson CB Signed 3 Alex Wright DE Signed 3 David Bell WR Signed 4 Perrion Winfrey DT Signed 4 Cade York K Signed 5 Jerome Ford RB Signed 6 Michael Woods II WR Signed 7 Isaiah Thomas DE Signed 7 Dawson Deaton C Signed

Winfrey, 23, played for two seasons at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Oklahoma in 2020.

During his two seasons at Oklahoma, Winfrey was twice named Second Team All-Big 12.

In his two years with the Sooners, Winfrey started in 20 of his 23 games and recorded 42 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections.