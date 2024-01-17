Browns Sign LB Caleb Johnson To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed LB Caleb Johnson to a futures deal on Wednesday.

We've signed LB Caleb Johnson to a reserve/futures contract

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Johnson, 24, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in May but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. New York released him in September and he caught on with the Steelers a month later.

Pittsburgh cut him loose after a week and he caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in December.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.