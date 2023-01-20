Browns Sign OL Coach Bill Callahan To Extension Following Jets’ Interview Request

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets have placed a request to interview Browns OL coach Bill Callahan for their offensive coordinator job.

However, Garafolo adds that Callahan signed an extension to remain in Cleveland.

Callahan, 66, began his coaching career as an assistant at Illinois back in 1980. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Eagles as their offensive line coach in 1995.

The Raiders hired Callahan as their head coach in 2002 and he spent two years in the role before being fired after the 2003 season. From there, he had brief stints with Nebraska, the Jets and Cowboys before Washington hired him as their offensive line coach in 2015.

Washington promoted Callahan to interim head coach after they fired Jay Gruden. From there, he was hired by the Browns as their OL coach in 2020.

Under Callahan, Washington posted a 3-8 (27.3 percent) record.