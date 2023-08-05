Browns Sign OL Derrick Kelly & DB Gavin Heslop

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are signing OL Derrick Kelly and DB Gavin Heslop on Saturday.

Kelly, 27, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and signed to the practice squad, but was later cut loose.

The Giants signed him to their taxi squad and he bounced on and off their practice squad until being released back once more. He then signed on with the Jets as a free agent.

For his career, Kelly has appeared in seven games.