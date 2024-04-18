Browns Sign OL Germain Ifedi

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday they have signed OL Germain Ifedi to the roster.

We've signed OL Germain Ifedi. Welcome to the squad! 📰 » https://t.co/qgSAH7uU3J pic.twitter.com/vKR2gwTZRR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2024

He replaces OT Justin Murray who was placed on the reserve/retired list yesterday.

Ifedi, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract last May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.