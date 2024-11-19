Browns Sign OT Geron Christian

The Cleveland Browns have signed OT Geron Christian, his agency announced.

GC is headed back to the 216. Ball out, @geron_christian ‼️ pic.twitter.com/RbASwtecqw — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) November 19, 2024

Christian, 28, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last March but was among their final roster cuts before catching on with the Texans again.

Houston cut Christian in October and he later signed with the Browns practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He was a member of the Titans during the offseason but was among their final roster cuts before joining the Rams in September. Los Angeles ended up releasing him in October 2024.

In 2024, Christian has appeared in one game for the Rams.