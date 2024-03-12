Browns Sign OT Hakeem Adeniji

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are signing former Vikings OT Hakeem Adeniji to a one-year deal.

Adeniji, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020 and he signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

The Bengals released him in August before the 2023 season and Adeniji was signed a few days later to Minnesota’s practice squad.

Adeniji was signed to the Vikings’ active roster in October of last year.

In 2023, Adeniji appeared in 4 games for the Vikings.