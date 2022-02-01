Browns Sign P Joseph Charlton To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed P Joseph Charlton to a reserve/futures deal.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021.

Charlton spent three days on the Chiefs’ practice squad in December before joining the Jaguars practice squad in January. Jacksonville released him after the season ended.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and once for the Jaguars, punting 24 times with an average of 40.5 yards per kick.