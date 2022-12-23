Browns Sign RT Jack Conklin To Four-Year, $60M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns and RT Jack Conklin have agreed to terms on a four-year, $60 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $31 million fully guaranteed, which is a nice payout for Conklin given he’s a year removed from tearing his patellar tendon.

It’s been a big day already for offensive line deals, with the Packers extending OL Elgton Jenkins for four years and $68 million earlier today.

Conklin, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns. He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money and reduced his pay to $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022, plus a $4 million playing time incentive.

In 2022, Conklin has started 12 games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle out of 81 qualifying players.