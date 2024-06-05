Browns Sign S Brady Breeze

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday they have signed S Brady Breeze to the roster.

He takes the open spot from Cleveland waiving K Lucas Havrisik yesterday.

Breeze, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.

Detroit waived Breeze with an injury designation in August in 2022 and later cut him with a settlement. He returned to the Lions practice squad later in the season and signed a futures deal for the 2023 season. However, the Lions waived Breeze coming out of the preseason.

He had stints with the Seahawks and Texans on the practice squad in 2023.

In 2022, Breeze appeared in two games for the Lions but didn’t record a stat.