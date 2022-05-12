Browns Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve signed seven of their nine draft picks to contracts including Martin Emerson Jr, Alex Wright, David Bell, Jerome Ford, Mike Woods II, Isaiah Thomas and Dawson Deaton.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Signed
|3
|David Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|4
|Cade York
|K
|5
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Isaiah Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Dawson Deaton
|C
|Signed
Bell, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.
During his three-year college career, Bell appeared in 29 games with 26 starts and recorded 232 receptions for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.
