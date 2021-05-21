Browns Sign TE Connor Davis

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Connor Davis to a contract. 

Davis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook back in 2020. He signed on with the Jets during training camp, but was waived soon after.

The Jets re-signed Davis to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract. However, he was waived a few weeks ago. 

During his five-year college career at Stony Brook, Davis caught six passes for 41 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also played on defensive and recorded 10 tackles and a sack.

