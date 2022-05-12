Browns Sign Third-Round DE Alex Wright

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns have signed third-round DE Alex Wright to a four-year contract on Thursday.
Wright is the second draft pick the Browns have signed today:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|3
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Signed
|3
|David Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|4
|Cade York
|K
|5
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|6
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|7
|Isaiah Thomas
|DE
|7
|Dawson Deaton
|C
Wright, 21, was a three-year starter at UAB. He was selected with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round of this year’s draft.
Wright is projected to sign a four-year contract worth $5,276,445 that includes a $1,017,414 signing bonus.
During his college career at UAB, Wright recorded 91 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 35 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!