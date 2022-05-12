Browns Sign Third-Round DE Alex Wright

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns have signed third-round DE Alex Wright to a four-year contract on Thursday.

Wright is the second draft pick the Browns have signed today:

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Martin Emerson CB 3 Alex Wright DE Signed 3 David Bell WR Signed 4 Perrion Winfrey DT 4 Cade York K 5 Jerome Ford RB 6 Michael Woods II WR 7 Isaiah Thomas DE 7 Dawson Deaton C

Wright, 21, was a three-year starter at UAB. He was selected with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round of this year’s draft.

Wright is projected to sign a four-year contract worth $5,276,445 that includes a $1,017,414 signing bonus.

During his college career at UAB, Wright recorded 91 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 35 games.