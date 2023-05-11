Browns Sign Third-Round DT Siaki Ika

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed third-round DT Siaki Ika to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ika, 22, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran DT Danny Shelton.

He’s signing a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,512 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.