Browns Sign Third-Round WR Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed third-round WR Cedric Tillman to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

That leaves just one more pick for the Browns to sign to lock up their entire 2023 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 74 Cedric Tillman WR Signed 3 98 Siaki Ika DT Signed 4 111 Dawand Jones OT 4 126 Isaiah McGuire DE Signed 5 140 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Signed 5 142 Cam Mitchell CB Signed 6 190 Luke Wypler C Signed

Tillman, 23, is the son of former Broncos and Jaguars WR Cedric Tillman and hails from Las Vegas, Nevada. He started his final two seasons at Tennessee

Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Browns drafted Tillman in the third round with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,610,457 rookie contract that includes a $1,080,332 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,020,083 in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Tillman appeared in 24 games and caught 109 passes for 1,622 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.