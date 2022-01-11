Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday.

We've signed 3 more players to reserve/futures contracts — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2022

The Browns full list of futures deals include:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Nkansah, 27, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he bounced on and off their practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad in October. He spent 2020 one and off Houston’s practice squad before the Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Indianapolis waived him just before the 2021 NFL Draft and he was later claimed by the Titans. Tennessee waived him in August.

Nkansah had a brief stint on the Jets’ practice squad before signing with the Browns’ practice squad in December

Nkansah appeared in one game for the Seahawks in 2018.