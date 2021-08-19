Browns Sign WR JoJo Ward, Release DT Damion Square

The Browns announced they have signed WR JoJo Ward to the roster.

To free up a roster spot, Cleveland released DT Damion Square.

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed. He landed with the Browns in training camp.

In 2020, Square appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.

Ward, 23, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2020. Arizona waived him coming out of camp and he landed on the practice squad, where he spent the season.

Arizona re-signed Ward to a futures deal for 2021 but released him in the first cutdown of camp.

During his two-year college career, Ward caught 116 passes for 1,999 yards (17.2 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.