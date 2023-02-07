Browns Signed DT Michael Dwumfour To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a futures deal.

We have signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 7, 2023

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The full list of Browns futures signings includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin S Bubba Bolden WR Mike Harley LB Storey Jackson DE Sam Kamara RB John Kelly Jr. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Roderick Perry II WR Marquez Stevenson T Tyrone Wheatley RB Nate McCrary DT Michael Dwumfour

Dwumfour, 25, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was later released by the team with an injury settlement and was signed by the Texans’ practice squad.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans last January and made the team coming out of the preseason. Houston waived him late in the season, however, He had a stint with the 49ers to close out the year.

In 2022, Dwumfour appeared in seven games for the Texans and two games for the 49ers. He finished with eight total tackles and one fumble recovery.