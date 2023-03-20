Browns Signing CB Mike Ford

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing CB Mike Ford to a one-year deal with a max value of $2.25 million.

Ford made his initial name in the NFL on special teams but also stepped in on defense for Atlanta when it was in a pinch last season.

Ford, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season.

In 2022, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss.