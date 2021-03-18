Browns Signing CB Troy Hill To Four-Year, $24M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are signing free-agent CB Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million deal.

Hill, 29, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games and recorded 77 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 27 overall cornerback out of 121 players.

