Browns Signing DE Isaac Rochell & WR Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they have signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims.

We have signed WR Javon Wims and DE Isaac Rochell — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 20, 2022

Rochell, 26, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals for the next two years.

Los Angles declined to tender Rochell during the 2020 offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million. He then opted to test the free-agent market this offseason.

In 2021, Rochell appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 17 tackles.