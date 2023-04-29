Browns Signing Former Utah EDGE Mohamoud Diabate

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are signing undrafted Utah EDGE Mohamoud Diabate to a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed.

Diabiate, 21, transferred to Utah from Florida after the 2021 season.

During his three seasons at Florida and one season at Utah, Diabate recorded 228 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one interception.

