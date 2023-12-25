Browns Signing K Riley Patterson To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Starting K Dustin Hopkins went down with an injury this past weekend so the Browns will need the depth if he can’t go.

Patterson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released last week.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 13 games for the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) and 35 of 37 extra point tries.