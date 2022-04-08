Browns Signing QB Joshua Dobbs

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs to a one-year contract on Friday, according to his agent.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2022

Dobbs met with the Ravens and Patriots this offseason. However, it looks like the Browns proved to be his best option.

The Browns are clearly overhauling their quarterback room after trading for Deshaun Watson and signing Jacoby Brissett.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers. He returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).