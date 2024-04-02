Browns Signing ST Justin Hardee To Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing former Jets core special teamer Justin Hardee to a contract.

Hardee, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has carved out a niche as one of the NFL’s best special teams-only players over the past several seasons.

Hardee, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints for two years on one-year contracts.

Hardee signed a contract with the Jets back in 2021 and remained with the team for three years.

In 2023, Hardee appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.