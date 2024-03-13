Browns Signing TE/FB Giovanni Ricci

According to Mike Kaye, the Browns are signing TE/FB Giovanni Ricci to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Ricci was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason. However, the Panthers declined to tender him a restricted offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Ricci, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived and added to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

Ricci returned to Carolina on exclusive rights contracts each of the last two years.

In 2023, Ricci appeared in five game for the Panthers and caught one pass for two yards.