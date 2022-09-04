Browns Signing TE Jesse James To One-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are signing TE Jesse James to a one-year deal as their third option on the depth chart.

This deal doesn’t come as a surprise as the Browns were reportedly in the market for a tight end and James recently worked out for the team.

James, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2015. He played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed James to a four-year contract as a free agent in 2019. However, Detroit later terminated James’s deal, taking on $4.287 million in dead money. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2021, James appeared in 14 games for the Bears and caught seven passes on eight targets for 62 yards and one touchdown.