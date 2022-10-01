Browns Signing TE Miller Forristall To Active Roster, Elevate Two

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing TE Miller Forristall to their active roster ahead of Week 4.

The team is also elevating DE Curtis Weaver and DT Roderick Perry to their active roster.

Forristal, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama but Tennessee waived him during final cuts in 2021. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.

He later caught on with the Browns and was among their final roster cuts, being brought back to the practice squad.

In 2022, Forristall has appeared in one game for the Browns but recorded no statistics.