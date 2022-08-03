Browns Signing WR Daylen Baldwin, Waiving S Nate Meadors

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are signing WR Daylen Baldwin on Wednesday.

Baldwin, 22, went undrafted out of Michigan in 2022 after transferring from Jackson State.

This will be his first NFL opportunity as he catches on with the Browns following the injury to WR Isaiah Weston. The team is also waiving S Nate Meadors.

In 2021, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards (15.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Baldwin as it becomes available.