Browns Starting Shedeur Sanders In Week 13

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns plan to stick with fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders as the starter in Week 13 against the 49ers.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said as much in an announcement to local reporters a minute later.

Sanders was solid in his first career start and the Browns handily beat the Raiders, so there really wasn’t another option besides giving him another start.

Browns third-round QB Dillon Gabriel has cleared the concussion protocol, per Stefanski, but he’ll serve as the backup.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders has appeared in two games for the Browns and made one start. He’s completed 15 of 36 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns’ QB situation as the news is available.