Browns TE David Njoku Believed To Have High-Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns TE David Njoku is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.
Njoku left the game after making a catch in the second half of the game. He took a big hit, but appeared to have his lower leg get trapped a bit while hitting the ground.
A high-ankle sprain typically between 4-8 weeks, depending on the severity. Although, it’s possible to return sooner than that.
Either way, Njoku is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days should tests confirm the issue.
Njoku, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.
The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.
Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.
In 2023, Njoku appeared in 16 games for the Browns and caught 81 passes for 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
