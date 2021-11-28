Browns & TE David Njoku Have Had Early Extension Talks

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns and TE David Njoku have engaged in early extension talks.

Though the relationship has had its share of speedbumps in the past, with Njoku requesting a trade on multiple occasions, the two sides are in a good place now, per Cabot, and interested in a longer-term partnership.

Njoku is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Cleveland has until March to come up with a figure that makes both sides happy.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught 24 of 35 targets for 372 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Njoku as the news is available.