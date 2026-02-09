Browns TE David Njoku To Test Free Agency

Browns TE David Njoku announced on social media that he plans on testing free-agency and his time in Cleveland is over, via Daniel Oyefusi.
“The time for me to find a new home has come,” Njoku wrote.
Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.
The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.
Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.
In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
