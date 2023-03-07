Browns Tender Offers To ERFA CB Thomas Graham Jr & DT Ben Stille

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve tendered exclusive-rights contracts to CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Ben Stille for the 2023 season.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Graham, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Chicago, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham was on and off of the Bears’ practice squad before eventually signing on with the Browns last year.

In 2022, Graham appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded six tackles.