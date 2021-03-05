Browns Tender Offers To ERFAs DE Porter Gustin & TE Stephen Carlson

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve tendered contracts to exclusive rights free agents TE Stephen Carlson and DE Porter Gustin.

Gustin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2019. He later signed on with the Saints, but was waived a few months later.

The Browns later signed Gustin to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active.

In 2020, Gustin has appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 30 tackles and no sacks.

During his four-year college career, Gustin recorded 137 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and five pass defenses in 34 career games.