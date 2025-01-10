Browns To Interview Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger For OC Opening

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns will interview Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger for their vacant OC role.

The following is a list of candidates for the Browns OC opening:

Browns TEs coach Tommy Rees

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell

Seahawks QBs coach Charles London

Falcons TEs coach Kevin Koger

Koger, 35, began his coaching career at Saline High School in 2012 as their TEs coach. He later accepted a graduate assistant role at Michigan and worked for Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky before the Packers hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two years in Green Bay, Koger departed to become the TEs coach for the Chargers where he served from 2021-2023. Koger was hired as the TE coach for Atlanta’s staff under HC Raheem Morris for the 2024 season.