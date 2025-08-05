Browns To Start QB Shedeur Sanders In Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns plan to give fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders the start in Friday’s preseason opener against the Panthers, per Mary Kay Cabot.

While Sanders is fourth on the depth chart by all appearances, behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round QB Dillon Gabriel, Cabot points out Pickett and Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring injuries.

Those injuries necessitated the Browns signing a fifth quarterback this week, bringing back Tyler Huntley, and he could get reps on Friday as well it seems.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns quarterback situation as the news is available.