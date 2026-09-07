Browns Tried Out Nine Including QB Connor Bazelak

The Cleveland Browns hosted a large group of free agents for workouts on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

QB Connor Bazelak WR Cam Camper TE Cody Hardy TE Layne Pryor RB Lucas Scott WR Quentin Skinner DE Nadame Tucker WR E.J. Williams DT Zion Wilson

Bazelak, 25, spent his first three seasons at Missouri and made 20 starts before transferring to Indiana for the 2022 season. After one year with the Hoosiers, Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green and remained there for his final three years.

Bazelak went undrafted this past April before signing with the Buccaneers. He was eventually waived and added to their practice squad before just recently being cut loose.

In his collegiate career, Bazelak appeared in 58 games and made 53 starts over six seasons. He completed 63 percent of passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He also added 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.