Browns Tried Out Seven Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in seven free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

OL Chandler Brewer OL Anim Dankwah DL Tarron Jackson S Jaylen Key LB Yvandy Rigby LB Chris Russell OL Cole Spencer

Brewer, 27, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts, later bringing him up to the active roster. Brewer joined the Saints this summer before eventually being cut loose.

In 2023, Brewer appeared in one game for the Jaguars.