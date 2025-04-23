Jaguars Mulling Potential Trade Up To No. 2 Overall With Browns?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the new regime in Jacksonville plans to be “bold” in terms of draft possibilities in the coming days.

According to Rapoport, the possibility of the Jaguars trading up to the No. 2 overall pick is “at least in the realm of conversation” right now.

Rapoport explains that this trade would “cost a lot” for the Jaguars to pull off, but he expects these talks to continue over the next 24 hours.

Tom Pelissero adds that it’s still considered “unlikely” but still something to monitor from here.

It would cost quite a bit for the Jaguars to make this kind of move up the board, especially considering that the Browns could hold the pick and take an impactful player like Travis Hunter.

Should the Jaguars stay at No. 5 overall, Rapoport expects them to target an offensive player.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has been a popular name linked to the Jaguars in recent days.

We’ll have more regarding a potential trade as the news is available.