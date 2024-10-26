Browns Tried Out Six Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in six free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

RB Elijah Dotson OL Arlington Hambright CB Azizi Hearn RB Jacob Kibodi OL Julian Pearl S J.T. Woods

Hambright, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of Colorado in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Bears cut him coming out of the preseason in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, then signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season.

New England waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he was on and off of the Colts’ roster before having a brief stint with the Texans.

For his career, Hambright has appeared in 11 games and made one start at guard for the Bears.