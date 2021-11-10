Browns Tried Out Three Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in three free agent running backs on Wednesday including Kerryon Johnson, Ito Smith and Dexter Williams, according to Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, the Browns opted to sign Williams to their practice squad.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus.

Detroit waived Johnson earlier this summer and he was claimed by the Eagles. Philadelphia waived Johnson with an injury designation last week and he was released with an injury settlement.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad but released him in October.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

Smith, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April of this year.

Smith signed with the Cardinals and spent a few weeks with the team before he was cut. Smith then caught on with the Vikings but was waived during final cuts.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.