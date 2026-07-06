Browns Unlikely To Express Interest In Free Agent RB Nick Chubb?

Veteran RB Nick Chubb remains a free agent heading into his age-31 season, coming off his first year away from the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com doesn’t think the Browns are going to express interest in a reunion with the franchise legend. Because of the direction of the organization and the existing young workhorse in RB Quinshon Judkins, Cabot doesn’t see the team being inclined to bring back Chubb for 2026.

We outlined three of the best landing spots for Chubb here.

Chubb, 30, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He played out the rest of that deal and was testing the open market for the first time in his career in 2025 when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2025, Chubb appeared in 15 games for the Texans and rushed for 506 yards on 122 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.