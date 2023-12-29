Browns Waive DE Sam Kamara

The Cleveland Browns announced they waived DE Sam Kamara on Friday in a corresponding roster move to signing QB Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

We've signed QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster 📰 » https://t.co/VBkX53wdWh pic.twitter.com/mkaC8ayKtG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2023

Kamara, 26, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the Bears’ active roster and spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster before being released in September of last year. He signed with the Browns practice squad in October 2022 and has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Kamara has appeared in one game for the Browns.