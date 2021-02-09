Browns Waive G Malcolm Pridgeon

The Browns announced they have waived G Malcolm Pridgeon on Tuesday, per Jake Trotter.

Pridgeon opted out of the 2020 season back this past summer.

Pridgeon, 23, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2019. He unfortunately did not make the final roster and was waived coming out of the preseason.

Pridgeon signed with the Browns practice squad after a few weeks and finished out the year with Cleveland. He re-signed on a futures deal for the 2019 season.

Pridgeon has yet to appear in an NFL game.