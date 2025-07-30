Browns Waive/Injured WR Michael Woods, Place CB Martin Emerson On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially placed CB Martin Emerson on injured reserve with his torn Achilles.

The team freed up another roster spot by waiving WR Michael Woods II with an injury designation. He’ll revert to IR if unclaimed and likely be cut later with a settlement.

Emerson, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.

Woods, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes on 17 targets for 65 yards and no touchdowns.