Browns Waive K Matthew McCrane

The Browns announced Tuesday they have waived K Matthew McCrane.

It’s a corresponding move after claiming K Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the Jets, which Cleveland also officially confirmed.

We've claimed K Chase McLaughlin via the waiver wire 📰 » https://t.co/jKUmk7gWWP pic.twitter.com/D3k3A96n86 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2021

McCrane, 26, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cardinals and was set to make a base salary of $485,000 for the 2018 season when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

He later signed with the Raiders and was promoted to the active roster before being waived. McCrane was brought back by the Cardinals’ practice squad and made their active roster before he was waived and signed by the Steelers.

After being released by Pittsburgh, McCrane had a brief stint in the XFL with the New York Guardians. He spent the 2020 season on the Browns practice squad as the backup and emergency kicker.

In 2018, McCrane appeared in five games for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Steelers. He made 8 of his 12 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) and converted all nine of his extra point attempts.