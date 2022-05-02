Browns Waive Kickers Chase McLaughlin & Chris Blewitt

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived Ks Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt.

We have released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 2, 2022

Given the Browns just spent a fourth-round pick on K Cade York, this doesn’t come as a major surprise. Both are now obsolete on the roster.

McLaughlin, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him in May and he was claimed again by the Browns.

In 2021, McLaughlin appeared in 15 games and made 15 of 21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent), and 36 of 37 extra-point attempts.