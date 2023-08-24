Browns Waive QB Kellen Mond & DE Charles Wiley

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday they have waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley.

Mond had been competing for a spot on the roster but was outplayed by fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Mond, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense. The Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus. Minnesota waived him after just one year, however, and he was claimed by the Browns.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

In 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings and completed two of his three passing attempts for five yards.

Wiley, 25, played three years at Ole Miss before transferring to UTSA for his final two seasons. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed by the Giants to their practice squad. However, Wiley lasted just a few weeks before New York cut him again.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Wiley recorded 136 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and two pass deflections in 51 games.